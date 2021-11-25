Why Microsoft is on cloud 9 right now
Azure is the world’s second-largest cloud business and the fastest-growing among the large players, including Amazon, writes The Finance Ghost
25 November 2021 - 08:00
Microsoft is now the world’s most valuable company, with an eye-watering market cap above $2.5-trillion.
The company looks unstoppable, operating a business model that is growing earnings at a rate most start-ups would be proud of. It’s hard to justify the exclusion of Microsoft from any portfolio...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now