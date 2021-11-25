Companies / Investors Monthly Why Microsoft is on cloud 9 right now Azure is the world’s second-largest cloud business and the fastest-growing among the large players, including Amazon, writes The Finance Ghost B L Premium

Microsoft is now the world’s most valuable company, with an eye-watering market cap above $2.5-trillion.

The company looks unstoppable, operating a business model that is growing earnings at a rate most start-ups would be proud of. It’s hard to justify the exclusion of Microsoft from any portfolio...