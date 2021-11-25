Companies / Investors Monthly What investment companies could give back next year Some undervalued assets offer opportunities, writes Marc Hasenfuss B L Premium

A lot changed in the investment markets in 2021 — commodities rallied (and then took a breather), property stocks crawled off their lows (albeit with speculative yields still in place) and investors started to recognise the value in the better-quality mid-to small-cap stocks.

But investment companies — the old investment trusts, if you will — did not see much change in investor sentiment. Yes, most share prices did rally after Covid laid valuations low in mid-2020, but the wide discounts persist, and have even, in some cases, widened further...