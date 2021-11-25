Companies / Investors Monthly Trade of the Month: Telkom SA vs MTN Group Profits can be made in the telecom sector — if investors watch key technical levels B L Premium

In the years before widespread smartphone adoption, the share price compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) of the telecommunication companies were nothing to get excited about.

Ironically, the red telcos player (Vodacom) is the only one on the JSE that has had a green share-price CAGR from 2010 until the start of 2020. Over that period it managed a CAGR of 7.3% while MTN was at -2.2% and Telkom -0.3%...