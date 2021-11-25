Companies / Investors Monthly Pick of the Month: Nu World Holdings We rate the stock a buy and advise patience as recovery unfurls B L Premium

There is something quite reassuring about visiting a company and finding that its head office is in a less than salubrious city suburb.

Further assurances come when you see that its offices seem to be stuck in a 1970s time warp with no fripperies or ostentation. It shows that the management is far more concerned about operations and profit than about having lavish facilities...