Long4Life: Longed for lift of the share price
25 November 2021 - 08:00
Despite owning a good basket of assets and trading below its sum of the parts valuation, Long4Life has not been a great investment for those who backed entrepreneur and deal-maker Brian Joffe by investing at 500c a share at its listing in 2017.
The recent hint of corporate action has ignited the share price, with the company saying it had received an "unsolicited expression of interest relating to the acquisition of all of the issued shares in the company"...
