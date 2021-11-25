Companies / Investors Monthly Investment outlook for 2022 There will be a focus on investments in cleaner industries, writes Pedro van Gaalen B L Premium

Economic growth and pandemic-influenced trends will create numerous investment opportunities in 2022. However, risks remain due to resurgent coronavirus variants and an uneven global recovery.While economists generally expect upbeat conditions through 2022, the strength of the near-term global recovery will hinge on a few major economies, particularly the US and China.While the US economic recovery has slowed, it remains resilient — S&P Global Ratings has revised its 2022 forecast of real GDP growth from 3.7% to 4.1%."China’s shift from capitalism to a socialist model as part of the country’s common prosperity plan will usher in a more nationalistic agenda," says Hywel George, director of investments at Old Mutual Investment Group. "China’s more aggressive geopolitical approach could create instability and change the complexion of world markets."Beyond these superpowers, slow vaccination progress will hamper economic recovery in places, and rising inflationary pressures will weigh o...