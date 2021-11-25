Companies / Investors Monthly Grindrod: Ideally placed to gain from rail policy change B L Premium

IM has recommended logistics, ports and rail business Grindrod since November 2020, when it issued a buy at 370c. At that time the stock was trading at a 70% discount to NAV with moves under way to sell noncore assets.

The stock had a good run to 570c but by March disappointing results and delays in some asset disposals resulted in the market losing patience, and there was a pullback...