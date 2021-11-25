EDITOR’S NOTE: When quality companies showed their mettle

Here we are again. It’s the end of another eventful year for investors. This was the year when commodities revealed their strength, though the jury is out about the exact point of the cycle we are in now — which does make things interesting.Personally, this was the year that the HRI, or Hasenfuss Reverse Indicator (patent pending), broke down, and I actually made some money on resource stocks (thanks largely to Wesizwe Platinum, but also to encouraging lifts in looooong shots Kibo Energy and Kore Potash).It was the year of the value investor. It took a few buyouts and premium-priced offers to minority shareholders for punters to realise that the deep scepticism about locally focused small caps was a little misplaced. Fortunately, there are still a few outright bargains … and two of my absolute favourites, eMedia (in which I hold shares) and Bowler Metcalf (in which I wish I had shares), are covered in this edition.It was the year when construction and infrastructure plays managed to...