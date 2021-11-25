Companies / Investors Monthly Aveng: In a good position for future growth B L Premium

In the March edition of IM we wrote about how, after a collapse of its share price, Aveng was well down the road of right-sizing its business.

It had spent the past three years disposing of noncore assets, cutting costs and actively targeting its capital structure (which included asking long-suffering shareholders for more cash in the form of rights issues). With the share price trading at about 3c at the time we asked whether Aveng was the "ultimate penny stock punt"...