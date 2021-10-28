Companies / Investors Monthly York Timbers: Shaking of the tree brings hope of growth B L Premium

Many times, investing is all about timing rather than the inherent underlying operating fundamentals.

Back in April, in a company review on York Timbers, IM commented that the company had "deep roots but not enough fertiliser". With low liquidity, poor returns and weak prospects IM saw little to interest investors. The commentator correctly identified the firm’s flaws, despite the stock trading at a 76% discount to NAV...