WARWICK LUCAS: A world of opportunity ... but be careful
If you prefer stock picking over index investing, keep your ego in check
28 October 2021 - 08:00
I won’t really discuss stock picking here — that activity tends to be part of fairly extensive generic processes.
For simple index investments, the JSE has exchange traded funds (ETFs) that are quite handy — they are simple, easy to trade on your local stockbroking account and they get the diversification job done. They are priced in rands, as is the case for any SA listing. However, this column is intended as a more generic how-to "implementation, tricks and traps" primer for those who want a bit more...
