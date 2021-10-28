Transaction Capital: Disrupting a sector that needed disruption
28 October 2021 - 08:00
It’s difficult to decide how to describe Transaction Capital.
It’s not a financial services company, nor is it a motor retail business. I wouldn’t call it an investment holding company either, because this isn’t a case of capital allocators sitting in ivory towers and checking in with their portfolio companies every quarter. There are only three major segments, each of which operates a focused business model, so this is hardly a conglomerate...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now