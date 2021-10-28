Companies / Investors Monthly Transaction Capital: Disrupting a sector that needed disruption B L Premium

It’s difficult to decide how to describe Transaction Capital.

It’s not a financial services company, nor is it a motor retail business. I wouldn’t call it an investment holding company either, because this isn’t a case of capital allocators sitting in ivory towers and checking in with their portfolio companies every quarter. There are only three major segments, each of which operates a focused business model, so this is hardly a conglomerate...