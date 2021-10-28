Companies / Investors Monthly Trade of the Month: CMH vs Motus Holdings Overall, the picture remains rosier for CMH than it does for Motus Holdings B L Premium

In the March edition, IM made a long Combined Motor Holdings (CMH) short Motus Holdings recommendation as a play on its expectations for the SA motor retailing and vehicle sector.

IM does not often review past recommendations, but in this case it felt the recommendation needed an update...