Six best shares you probably have never heard of
The JSE has certain small, underrated companies that may be worth investing in, writes Marc Hasenfuss
28 October 2021 - 08:00
The recent buyouts of services group CSG Holdings and specialist communications business Alaris — both at marked premiums to the share prices before the respective proposals were tabled — once again highlights the value of retail investors scouring the mustier corners of the JSE for deep-value gems.
Some smaller counters on the JSE simply do not attract the attention of professional investors and asset managers. For the most part the businesses are subscale, undercapitalised and plying their trades in difficult or diminishing niches...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now