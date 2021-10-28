Renergen’s rich potential
Gas extraction seems promising, but much capex will be needed, writes Anthony Clark
28 October 2021 - 08:00
IM recently accompanied alternative Renergen CEO Stefano Marani on a site visit to the company’s gas development operations in Welkom in the Free State.
IM last visited the site in April, during the early engineering, procurement and construction phase. Five months later the site was unrecognisable due to the work that had been done...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now