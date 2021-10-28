Companies / Investors Monthly Pick of the Month: Barloworld Barloworld has done all the right things in preparation for a big year B L Premium

When IM wrote on Barloworld in April 2021, we were impressed with the focused approach taken by the management team in terms of business strategy and balance sheet management.

Our price target was R103, representing 6% upside at the time. After a parabolic spike in late May, it settled down at that level by July...