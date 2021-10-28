Companies / Investors Monthly Opportunities in new Cape stock exchange New Cape stock exchange will offer more opportunities, writes Anthony Clark B L Premium

The Guinness Book of Records lists the world’s oldest stock exchange as being founded in Amsterdam in 1602. Its main purpose was to provide capital to the United East India Company. A more formalised trading exchange, The Amsterdam Stock Exchange, was founded in 1611.

The heyday of stock exchange formation was the 17th and 18th centuries...