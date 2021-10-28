Companies / Investors Monthly Mustek: Well placed to benefit from the new normal B L Premium

When IM wrote about Mustek in the March edition, the argument was that despite the company consistently reporting decent results over the past few years and benefiting from the work-from-home trend that became the new normal during the lockdown, on most metrics the shares of the group remained cheap relative to its intrinsic value.

IM said the company "still trades on very low single-digit multiples and at half its NAV"...