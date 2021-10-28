Libstar: Not exactly a star performer
28 October 2021 - 08:00
Since IM wrote about Libstar in March, the company has had to tackle an operating environment with constrained consumer spending and rising input costs.
This led to the group reporting a recent set of half-year results for the six months ended June 2021 which was worse than the market expected at the profit level. This miss, however, was mainly due to adverse foreign exchange movements due to the rand strength relative to the dollar over the period...
