Monthly DIY investing — easy as 1, 2, 3 More people are investing via online platforms, writes Pedro van Gaalen

Even before Covid changed the industry, platform-based fintech innovation was "Uberising" investing by offering investors easy access to a broader investment universe.

"More consumers were choosing to invest via online platforms because it is easy and affordable, with very low or no minimums," says Duma Mxenge, business development manager at Satrix...