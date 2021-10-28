Companies / Investors Monthly City Lodge: Strong, and ready for a flood of travellers B L Premium

For the hospitality sector, as for myriad other parts of the economy, the 2020 and 2021 financial results will be dominated by the impact of the lockdowns that were imposed because of the Covid pandemic.

This is resulting in some unpleasant reading of financial reports. The period will also be remembered as one of innovation, as businesses have been seeking creative ways to stay afloat...