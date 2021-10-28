Alviva: Take off your 4IR-tinted glasses

Over the past year, Alviva’s share price has about doubled. It’s been a standout player in the broader JSE recovery in 2021. But as global supply chains continue to buckle under pressure, the chip shortage threatens to derail this story.

Global auto industry bosses are warning that chip shortages could continue until 2023, but Alviva is forecasting a return to historical norms in the next 12 months. In the meantime, its revenue grew only 1% in the 2021 financial year, with the company blaming the lack of product availability for the lethargic outcome. Demand ran well ahead of supply...