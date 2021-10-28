Alviva: Take off your 4IR-tinted glasses
28 October 2021 - 08:00
Over the past year, Alviva’s share price has about doubled. It’s been a standout player in the broader JSE recovery in 2021. But as global supply chains continue to buckle under pressure, the chip shortage threatens to derail this story.
Global auto industry bosses are warning that chip shortages could continue until 2023, but Alviva is forecasting a return to historical norms in the next 12 months. In the meantime, its revenue grew only 1% in the 2021 financial year, with the company blaming the lack of product availability for the lethargic outcome. Demand ran well ahead of supply...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now