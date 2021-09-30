WBHO: Building confidence but there’s room for more

Managing expenses is crucial in any business (or in any household for that matter) — and doubly so in businesses aligned to the construction and engineering industry, which operate on razor-thin single-digit operating margins and have little room for error.

As per its recent set of full-year results released at the beginning of September, WBHO has managed to move its operating profit back into positive territory, after showing a hefty loss last year. This return to profit was achieved despite an unprecedented and challenging operating environment that resulted in an 11% drop in revenue (to R38.3bn) and demonstrated a well-controlled management of expenses which helped the return to profitability. Expenses at R37.9bn were 13% lower than 2020’s R43.7bn...