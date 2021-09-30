Companies / Investors Monthly Sea Harvest: Lethargic, but a good haul is possible soon B L Premium

Sea Harvest is an enigma. A glance at the share price chart highlights the range-bound trading of the stock, which has hovered between R13.00 and R14.00 since its listing.

Part of this listlessness is illiquidity, as stalwart empowerment firm Brimstone owns 54% of Sea Harvest. This anchors the fishing stock’s empowerment credentials, which are critical to gain and secure fishing rights, but has led to tight trading volumes since listing...