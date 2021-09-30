SA’s top broker: who offers rand for rand the best services?
Clients are highly satisfied with Rand Swiss’s offerings, because its team have skin in the game, writes Colin Anthony
30 September 2021 - 05:00
After a frenetic 2020, traders are more measured in their investment decisions, with diversifying for the long term a key feature.
Compared to the chaos of last year, securities brokers operated in a relatively calm environment in the period that this year’s survey assesses. Questionnaires are completed by August and last year, brokers had been scrambling to convert to working from home without disrupting services to clients, who, in the aftermath of the market crash and within the grip of that first hard lockdown, were increasing in numbers and trading more than ever...
