Metair: Increasingly energetic, despite uncertainties
30 September 2021 - 08:00
In general, comparing companies’ results for the first half of 2021 with those of the first half of 2020 will probably not be a true reflection of their businesses, as the 2020 year (especially the first half) would clearly have been dominated by the impact of Covid.
The pandemic wreaked havoc on many company performances and share prices, as they faced unprecedented disruption...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now