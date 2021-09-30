Companies / Investors Monthly Invest globally, but wisely Choose carefully how you place funds overseas, writes Pedro van Gaalen B L Premium

Investors should look beyond SA’s borders for diversification opportunities and robust returns, due to weak economic growth and a shrinking domestic equity market — listed companies on the JSE fell from 616 in 2000 to 330 in July 2021.

"The local market represents less than 1% of global investment opportunities," says Andrew Brotchie, MD of Glacier International...