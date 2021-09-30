Companies / Investors Monthly EDITOR’S NOTE: Hopeful signs as small players come to the fore B L Premium

Welcome to our 12th annual survey of stockbroking services — which now has a slightly adapted banner of Top Securities Brokers. A really great read, even if I say so myself.Intellidex, our research and content provider, has once again excelled — providing another authoritative survey on the local stockbroking segment. Once more it is apparent that investors are scoring from sharper and more cost-effective services in what is clearly still an increasingly competitive financial services niche.Even more heartening is the number of smaller players coming to the fore. This hopefully means retail investors are enduring (maybe even enjoying) the markets’ volatility. I think this year’s top 10 rankings might surprise more than a few punters.Less vibrant, though, is the JSE. I made a dire prediction at the start of the year that we would see as many as 30 companies delisting from the JSE in 2021. We are well past halfway there, and this includes the strong possibility of a stalwart counter l...