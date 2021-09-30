Companies / Investors Monthly ANTHONY CLARK: Good news on the ground A trip through some SA agricultural regions was a reminder of the sector’s health B L Premium

When you’re an independent analyst, your nose is always to the grindstone. Having written 64 articles and features about the small-to mid-cap sector over the past quarter, my little brain was frazzled.So I decided, after having lived for many years in this glorious country, to head inland to Namaqualand, to see for the first time the beauty and splendour of its spring flowers and its landscape. I took a five-day weekend and, despite reporting season being under way, made the trip to regain some clarity and sanity.The 1,600km road trip from my home in central Cape Town was enlightening. We read with alarming regularity how parts of rural SA and far-flung municipalities are crumbling and dying. I saw the very opposite on my journey. Granted, I was in the Western Cape and the lower parts of the Northern Cape.I experienced excellent, well-maintained and even new roads. Sanral and the provincial governments are clearly doing something right here.I also passed through and stopped at many ...