When firms are targets of activists
Indifferent investment returns are sometimes a trigger for activists to become involved, writes Anthony Clark
26 August 2021 - 08:00
Like it or not, activist investors are here to stay, and are radically changing the business landscape on the JSE. Many stocks have delisted and been shaken up over the past few years.
For a decade, activism on the JSE has been alive and well. But it has rarely been combative or in the public eye. It has mostly been a gentlemanly affair. That is changing...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now