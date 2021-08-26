Companies / Investors Monthly WARWICK LUCAS: Wrestling the equity markets If you follow these steps, you’ll be a winner, despite a few scars BL PREMIUM

For more than 25 years I’ve wrestled equity markets, and I’ve got the scars to prove it!

It can be rewarding and intellectually stimulating, but it can also be emotionally testing. It is a long-term journey and so it is a place where gamblers may be entertained but usually not rewarded in the end. It used to be just the JSE available to SA residents, now it’s world exchanges and many ETFs...