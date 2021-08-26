Companies / Investors Monthly Pick of the Month: Attacq Part of the investment case is the pipeline of developments in the Waterfall precinct BL PREMIUM

Attacq refers to its Waterfall development as a "smart, sustainable city" — could it be an oasis of value in an otherwise tepid property market? Property is out of fashion, which means it could be the next opportunity for a recovery.

After all, it doesn’t help to buy at the top of the cycle. The results of doing that can be painful, as investors who bought property stocks a few years ago will tell you. Many are down more than 50%, with dividends helping to ease some of that burn. It also doesn’t help to be too early in a cycle; just ask anyone who bought platinum miners a decade ago...