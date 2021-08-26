Companies / Investors Monthly How to fund the future Renewable energy will need innovative funding, writes Pedro van Gaalen BL PREMIUM

The government’s landmark decision to increase the embedded generation threshold from 1MW to 100MW effectively lowers the last hurdle to mass private sector investment in renewable energy production.

"To date, the single largest stumbling block to private power proliferation has been the licensing constraints. With this removed, we expect the renewable energy sector will see rapid and sustained growth," says Martin Meyer, head of power and infrastructure finance at Investec...