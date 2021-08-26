Companies / Investors Monthly How local shares show SA’s resilience The response of many listed companies to July’s unrest demonstrates the strength of the country’s business leaders and enterprise models, writes Shawn Stockigt BL PREMIUM

From the Covid low last year the JSE index regained 80%, after taking less than six months to jump back in a V-shaped recovery.

The index is now up more than 17% from pre-Covid levels, driven by a strong run in the resources sector on the back of the current boom in commodity prices...