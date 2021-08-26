Companies / Investors Monthly HomeChoice: Compelling catalogue of fintech services BL PREMIUM

HomeChoice, one of the JSE’s more low-key retail enterprises, issued its interim results to end-June just as IM was going to press, and they’re intriguing.

What is clear is that the group can no longer be referred to as a catalogue retailer. This is a fast-growing financial services business, which will use data from its traditional (we won’t say "legacy" yet) retail client base to build a stout personal loans and insurance product offering...