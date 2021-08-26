Companies / Investors Monthly Hammerson: You’ll need the patience of Job BL PREMIUM

There’s no denying that the UK and European mall owner hasn’t lived up to expectations since it listed on the JSE five years ago.

In fact, a colossal R70bn has been wiped of Hammerson’s market cap since September 2016. The company, which is also listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Dublin, has seen its value on the JSE dwindle from just more than R100bn five years ago to a mere R31bn this month...