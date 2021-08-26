Companies / Investors Monthly Capprec: This one is definitely worth watching BL PREMIUM

Capital Appreciation (Capprec) is a really strange case, even by the standards of the JSE’s small-cap twilight zone.

The business is backed, in part, by a couple of ex-Bidvest big hitters and is managing its growth prudently. Directors took their time in settling on the acquisition of fintech assets that include payment systems — African Resonance and Dashpay — as well as allied software business Synthesis. That delay may have set the tone for lacklustre investor sentiment...