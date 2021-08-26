Behind food prices
There are reasons why grocery shopping is so shocking, writes Anthony Clark
26 August 2021 - 08:00
The JSE’s broader agricultural sector is a rich, intriguing furrow for investors keen to plough money into a longer-term play on food security.
JSE stocks such as Astral Foods, Libstar, RCL Foods, Rhodes Foods, Oceana, Sea Harvest and Zeder Investments have become main flavours for food-craving investors. Other stocks such as Clover Industries, Pioneer Foods, Country Bird Holdings and Sovereign Foods have, over the past decade, been acquired and have vanished from the JSE...
