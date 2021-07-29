Woolworths: Not so down under
Alan Gray analyst Jithen Pillay examines the investment case for Woolworths
29 July 2021 - 09:00
Alan Gray has a long history of buying and selling Woolworths Holdings Limited (WHL). In the early 2000s our clients owned about 30% of the company. At the time, earnings were low and investors were only willing to pay about 10 times these depressed earnings. We were buyers, believing WHL had a strong position in the SA retail market, which management could leverage to improve WHL’s economics.
As the stock approached our estimate of its fair value, we began selling, and sold we out completely in 2006. And so it remained for the next decade, until the opportunity presented itself again...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now