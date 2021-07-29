SA’s shrinking middle class
SA’s middle class has shrunk — and is poorer than it was before 2020, writes Donwald Pressly
SA’s middle class is under siege. At the start of the lockdown last year, it was told bluntly: commit "class suicide". Since then it has imploded, shedding at least 200,000 jobs while South Africans in the working-class category have grown by about the same number, as thousands of middle-class people suffered income collapse.President Cyril Ramaphosa himself put overall jobs lost as a consequence of the lockdown at 2-million, though the University of Cape Town Liberty Institute reports that it could be even higher: about 2.3-million.Figures from the institute show that the "wealthy" — those earning a household income of more than R75,000 a month — had shed about 50% between 2017 and 2020, leaving just 400,000 of them.Figures comparing February 2020 household incomes with October 2020 pay cheques show that the middle class earned R29,400 a month, down 2% in this time. The wealthy category was down 16% to R54,100 a month. Spending power of the middle rump was down 14% to R23bn from R2...
