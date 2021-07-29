Pick of the Month: Grindrod
Recovery is under way and results, barring any further accountant dabbling, should please the market
29 July 2021 - 09:00
IM recommended Grindrod as a buy in November 2020 at 370c, believing the asset-rich counter looked undervalued on management’s narrative that it was in the throes of restructuring.
Over the past two years Grindrod management has articulated that the sale of noncore assets, debt reduction, improved profitability and share buybacks were all on the cards. That sparked market interest in the lumbering mid-cap...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now