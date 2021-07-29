Companies / Investors Monthly Omnia: Fertile ground for further growth BL PREMIUM

In the past year the stars aligned for chemicals conglomerate Omnia Holdings. The stock has made a substantial recovery from the dark days when it had to ask investors for a debt bailout via a R2bn rights issue in mid-2019 at R20 a share.

Over the past 12 months, new management under CEO Seelan Gobalsamy has embarked on a process to turn around Omnia’s operating margin and plant optimisation...