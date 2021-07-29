Companies / Investors Monthly Invicta: Great bounceback, and there’s more to come The past 12 months have shown a dramatic transformation in Invicta’s fortunes BL PREMIUM

IM has held a consistent view on Invicta since April 2020 when, in a special feature on beaten-down stocks for really tough times, Invicta was picked as part of a handful of recovery counters — at a price of 600c.

Now, 15 months later, Invicta is trading at around R28, which is a 52-week high...