Invicta: Great bounceback, and there’s more to come
The past 12 months have shown a dramatic transformation in Invicta’s fortunes
29 July 2021 - 09:00
IM has held a consistent view on Invicta since April 2020 when, in a special feature on beaten-down stocks for really tough times, Invicta was picked as part of a handful of recovery counters — at a price of 600c.
Now, 15 months later, Invicta is trading at around R28, which is a 52-week high...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now