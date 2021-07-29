Here’s the deal on M&A
The weak local economic conditions are fuelling an uptick in inbound deal-making activity, writes Pedro van Gaalen
29 July 2021 - 09:00
The Covid crisis has forced investors to rethink or postpone new investments or search for safer havens. The prevailing market conditions have resulted in a dearth of local merger & acquisition (M&A) activity in a sector that was already struggling before the pandemic hit.
"Deal-making activity in 2020 was down, even against 2017, 2018 and 2019 levels, which experienced steep successive decreases," says Willem Jacobs, director and national corporate and commercial practice head at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now