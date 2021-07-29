Expect pockets of sector-specific M&A activity
Reluctance caused by Covid-related effects is decreasing, writes Pedro van Gaalen
29 July 2021 - 09:00
Covid has hit merger & acquisition (M&A) activity on multiple fronts, affecting deal flows across sectors and geographies.
The financial crisis associated with the pandemic forced businesses to either close down or downscale operations, which affected the deal pipeline and reset valuations...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now