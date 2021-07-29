Companies / Investors Monthly EDITOR’S NOTE: Slight comfort amid the alarm and despondency BL PREMIUM

I stared at a blank screen for longer than I usually do when trying to scribe this note. I’m still astounded — and frankly deeply disturbed — by recent political and social unrest in parts of our country. Telling investors to remain calm in this brief but brutal insurrection would have rung hollow, especially coming from me — when I was definitely donning a double pair of brown Corduroys.Events exposed a writhing political snake pit, where venomous interests are frighteningly and impossibly intertwined. And I have no doubt there is going to be plenty more spitting and hissing in the months ahead.Investors would have already watched a stream of Sens announcements detailing the destruction to various companies’ properties. This will play out in the next few sets of results, alongside the ongoing impact of Covid and our moribund economy.The bigger picture is quite scary too. There were the various tallies that estimated the overall damage of the unrest, but more worrying was the talk o...