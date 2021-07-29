Companies / Investors Monthly Crookes Brothers: Many branches that could bear fruit A potential grower for patient small-cap pundits BL PREMIUM

There are but a handful of agriculturally aligned businesses on the JSE, with PSG-controlled Zeder Investments — which has exposure to fruit farming and marketing as well as seeds — arguably the default option for investors interested in this earthy niche.

Crookes Brothers has been listed on the JSE for more than 60 years, but hardly registers with investors. The company’s relative obscurity might be due to two factors — its longstanding legacy as a sugar producer and the absence of a decent free float of shares...