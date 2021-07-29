Companies / Investors Monthly Argent Industrial: Polishing up its performance Argent Industrial was once loathed, but now is loved — at least by some of the more discerning deep-value small-cap investors BL PREMIUM

Argent Industrial was once loathed, but now is loved — at least by some of the more discerning deep-value small-cap investors.

IM has previously punted Argent as a rare opportunity to cash in on a transforming counter that offered both value and growth attributes...