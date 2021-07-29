Companies / Investors Monthly ANTHONY CLARK: This survivor deserves support M&R tipped as a stock to watch —and to buy, ahead of expected further recovery BL PREMIUM

In lockdown day 400 and whatever, we analysts still have to conduct the bulk of our activity via soulless online meeting formats.

Microsoft Teams, Zoom and Webex have become my standard daily fare. And oh, how I dislike them: a disengaged CEO on a screen reading a prepared script on some results, followed by the sanitised and clipped Q&A session...