2020: Year of the hedge fund

2020’s third quarter marked the first period since Q1 2018 that hedge funds had positive quarterly inflows, writes Pedro van Gaalen

29 July 2021 - 09:00 Pedro van Gaalen

The unprecedented volatility that characterised 2020 provided the ultimate test for hedge-fund managers.

"Hedge funds aim to protect capital on the downside during a crisis," says Murray Winckler, co-founder and portfolio manager at Laurium Capital...

